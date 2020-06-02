Left Menu
No change of exam centre within district, request only through schools: CBSE on pending board exams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:54 IST
Announcing the conditions for changing centres for the class 10 and 12 exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said no such change will be allowed within a district. The board exams, which were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be conducted from July 1 to 15.

"The change of examination centre will be allowed only in the district in which the applicant has shifted to, and in which CBSE is having affiliated schools. In case, a student is presently staying in a district in which there is no CBSE-affiliated school, an exam centre in neighbouring district will be allotted. In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted," the board said in an official order. "In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be allotted outside the containment zone," it said. "Change of centre in the same district will not be allowed. Delhi will be considered as one district for this purpose hence change of examination centre from one district of Delhi to another district of Delhi will not be permitted," it added.

The board said it will accept requests of candidates for change of examination centre only through their schools. "It will be the responsibility of the school to contact their students to know whether they have shifted to some other district and would like to avail the facility of changing the examination centre to their present district of stay in India, and thereafter, to provide the information to CBSE.

"Request in any other mode will not be entertained by the Board. Schools will process the genuine requests made by their students and will recommend to the CBSE for change of district for appearing in the examinations as per rule," it said. While the Class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the Class 10 exams are only pending in North East Delhi. The exams could not be conducted in the national capital's district due to the law-and-order situation in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship law.

The CBSE said candidates who were studying in India and have shifted to other countries can appear for the exams from any district of India. "These candidates will also make a request to their schools. No examination in other countries will be conducted by CBSE for such candidates. Their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the board," it said.

"Result in respect of the subjects whose examinations will not be conducted by the board will also be declared as per assessment scheme to be decided," it said. The CBSE further said, "In case children with special needs availing the facility of scribe do not wish to appear in the forthcoming examination because of noncompliance of social distancing norms, their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the board." Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. The board had announced last month that it will only conduct the pending exams in 29 subjects, which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions.

The modalities of assessment for the subjects for which the exams are not being conducted will soon be announced by the board. The schedule for the board exams has been decided in order to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23, medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled for July 26.

