Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't sully JNU image by flouting distancing norms: Admin slams teachers for anti-CAA protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:25 IST
Don't sully JNU image by flouting distancing norms: Admin slams teachers for anti-CAA protest

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Friday appealed to its teachers "not to sully the image of the university by violating COVID-19 guidelines", two days after some of them held a protest on the campus against the CAA and expressed solidarity with arrested students. The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA), however, said they did not flout any rule and followed social-distancing norms.

They also backed student bodies across India that staged a virtual and symbolic protest against the arrest of Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU students in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence and over earlier protests against the CAA. Registrar Pramod Kumar Friday said the university administration noticed that a few faculty members held a protest on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on June 3. "While right to protest is well-recognised and respected, violating COVID-19 guidelines…sets a wrong example, particularly when it is staged by intellectuals of a prestigious university, such as JNU.

"The protesting faculty members are requested not to sully the image of the university by violating the COVID-19 guidelines when the nation is working hard to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said. The Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) had expressed solidarity with the protest, JNUTA secretary Surajit Majumdar said.

The JNUTA is a member of the FEDCUTA. Some faculty members had gathered on the campus to protest but they followed social-distancing norms and did not flout any rules, Majumdar said.

He said some teachers protested from their homes holding placards, while a few gathered. "It is ridiculous to say people shouldn't protest because of COVID-19 when unjust arrests are being made in the midst of the pandemic. The image of the university will only be sullied if the University community is silent with regard to the injustice seen all around," Majumdar told PTI.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...

Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.On reaching the site, it was seen...

Alkem Laboratories Q4 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 191.54 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 12.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.54 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.50 crore for the corresponding period...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020