Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision to hold medical exams taken after talks: Deshmukh

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:33 IST
Decision to hold medical exams taken after talks: Deshmukh

Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday said that the decision to conduct under-graduate and post-graduate examinations of the MUHS was taken only after detailed discussions and consultations on the issue. Addressing a press conference here, the state Medical Education Minister said that he met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Nashik-based Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) submitted a detailed report about holding the exams from July 15 in the state.

Koshyari on Thursday granted permission to conduct all under-graduate and post-graduate examinations as proposed by the university. Deshmukh was in Pune to review the COVID-19 situation in the city.

When it was pointed out to him that the state's Technical and Higher Education Ministry has decided not to conduct exams, whereas his ministry will hold them, he said there were no discrepancies in the functioning of the government. "Both the ministries- technical/higher education and medical education- are different. Their curriculum is different, their central councils, universities are different.

I think they are following their own guidelines, while we are adhering to ours," he said. The Congress leader said that it will be ensured that students do not have to travel far to appear for the exams and arrangements will be done in their home districts.

"A detailed programme will be issued shortly," he added. He said the decision to conduct these exams was taken after detailed discussions with the apex medical bodies.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, he claimed that there was a decline in the number of positive cases in Mumbai, Pune and other cities. In Pune, the situation is under control and as compared to other big cities in the world, the situation in Mumbai is better, he said.

"I was told that medical facilities need to be ramped up further. I have assured all the support and necessary permissions from my ministry," he added. Deshmukh said that as far as COVID-19 tests are concerned, currently 80 labs are operating in the state, where tests are being conducted and more labs are being added.

When asked about the roadmap for improving the healthcare system and medical education in the state, he said, "We have learnt a lot (during the pandemic) and we are still learning. What we will do is to standardise the hospitals as far as protocols, SOPs (standard operating procedures) are concerned. "I am of the opinion that some rating should be given to each hospital as patients should not suffer due to some inefficient infrastructure (of a hospital)," he added.

The minister said that hospitals like J J, Sassoon, Nair are very renowned facilities and there is a lotto be learnt from them..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...

Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.On reaching the site, it was seen...

Alkem Laboratories Q4 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 191.54 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported a 12.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.54 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 170.50 crore for the corresponding period...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020