Rajasthan govt teachers to not be deployed in non-teaching duty, except COVID-19 work, elections

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:39 IST
Amid reports of government teachers in Rajasthan being deputed for ensuring social distancing in weddings and counting stray animals, the state government on Friday announced they will not be given any non-teaching assignments, except COVID-19-related work and election duties

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said there were some instances where teachers were deputed for ensuring social distancing in weddings, managing MGNREGA work, counting of stray animals, spreading public awareness about locust attack and arrangements of amusement for migrants in quarantine centres

"Some cases came to light in which teachers were deputed to non-teaching duty at some places. Looking at that, it was directed that the teachers should not be deputed to non-teaching duty other than the works related with COVID-19 and election," the minister said. PTI SDA DPBDPB

