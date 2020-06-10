Left Menu
Development News Edition

TUT reprioritises funding to cover for COVID-19 related measures: Nzimande

Nzimande made the remarks following his visit to the institution’s campus in Ga-Rankuwa on Tuesday to assess its state of readiness for the phased return of students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ga-Rankuwa | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:03 IST
TUT reprioritises funding to cover for COVID-19 related measures: Nzimande
The Minister also noted that TUT is by far the largest contact university, not only in South Africa but in Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, says he is pleased with the progress at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) towards the planned phased return of students to the university.

Nzimande made the remarks following his visit to the institution's campus in Ga-Rankuwa on Tuesday to assess its state of readiness for the phased return of students.

He said that the university has reprioritised funding to cover for COVID-19 related measures and has repurposed one of their chemical engineering laboratories to produce sanitisers and disinfectants for the whole university, and also supply surrounding communities.

"TUT also has a well-developed plan for multi-modal remote learning, which will ensure that it reaches the remotest of their students anywhere in our country for academic support and delivery of learning materials. I am happy with the progress I saw there," Nzimande said.

The Minister also noted that TUT is by far the largest contact university, not only in South Africa but in Africa.

"The socio-economic status of the students is 55% National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries and predominantly from the rural areas of our country," Nzimande said.

Sol Plaatje to welcome its first cohorts of students

Meanwhile, the Sol Plaatje University said it will welcome its first cohort of students from 19 June 2020.

Among the students returning are those in their final year of study, who are due to graduate and those requiring access to laboratories and technical equipment.

Sol Plaatje Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Andrew Crouch, said the students have been identified through the various departments and will be informed individually.

"The Student Representative Council (SRC) and some members of the student leadership in residences will return approximately 10 to 14 days prior to the first cohort of students. They will be trained in the various health protocols and will assist the university with the transition to a new way of operating necessitated by the current pandemic," Crouch said.

Under level 3 lockdown, final year students in other programmes requiring clinical training began returning to campuses in the country's universities.

Another group of students free to return to universities include postgraduate students, who require access to laboratories, technical equipment, data, connectivity and access to the residence and private accommodation.

A maximum of 33% of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses, delivery sites and residences on condition that they can be safely accommodated and supported in line with the health and safety protocols, as directed by the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh

BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh after his nomination was found to be in order during scrutiny on Wednesday, a senior official of the legislative assembly said. Rebia, who is ...

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to fact verificati...

Orient Green Power posts Q4 net profit of Rs 20.9 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd OGPL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing.The...

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltds gas well in its Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020