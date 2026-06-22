FIFA World Cup 2026: 'It's special,' says Yamal as Spain silences critics with 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal said he had fulfilled a lifelong dream after scoring his first FIFA World Cup goal in Sunday's emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, a result that helped La Roja answer critics following their disappointing tournament opener. The 18-year-old Barcelona winger was handed his first start of the competition by coach Luis de la Fuente and made an immediate impact, opening the scoring after just 10 minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Yamal arrived at the back post to tap home a cross from Mikel Oyarzabal, who went on to score twice as Spain bounced back strongly from a frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde. The convincing win puts the 2024 European champions in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage. "It's special," Yamal told DAZN, as per ESPN.

"I've always dreamed about being at a World Cup, and being able to score in my first start is a dream. I watched the last World Cup in class at school. Being here is great," he said. The goal made Yamal the eighth-youngest scorer in men's World Cup history and marked another milestone in the rapid rise of one of football's brightest young talents.

Yamal, who had been limited to a brief appearance against Cape Verde as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury, was substituted at halftime with Spain already holding a commanding 3-0 lead. However, De la Fuente dismissed any concerns over the winger's fitness after the match.

"He would have played for longer, but considering the result and the match was under control, we considered his contribution was enough," De la Fuente said. "The next game, we could have him for a full match. He's back, and he's fit," he said.

Yamal also highlighted the trust he shares with his coach. "I have a very good relationship [with De la Fuente]; there is complete trust. He asks how I'm doing and how I'm feeling, and I told him I'm ready to play -- I'm here for Spain and will always give 100 per cent," he told TVE, as per ESPN.

Spain entered the match under pressure after being heavily criticised for failing to break down Cape Verde, but there were no such problems against Saudi Arabia as De la Fuente's side produced a clinical attacking display. The Spain coach admitted the criticism after the opening game had affected his players, but said it also served as motivation.

"When I said they were fired up, I was talking about a natural reaction," De la Fuente said. "Their pride was hurt. The remarks they hear make them react and that's good. When your work is being questioned, if you have the courage, you always react and try to respond to the criticism. It's human. It doesn't mean that the criticism bothers us. It just motivates people to give their best version of themselves," he said.

"I think it's crazy to question this team. We've been unbeaten for 33 games in a row. You can have better days, but doubting this squad of very young players, I think it's unfair," he further added. Oyarzabal, who was singled out by some critics after a quiet display against Cape Verde, responded with a brace and an assist against Saudi Arabia. The Real Sociedad forward insisted he never felt the need to prove himself.

"Prove myself? No, because I've said that I've always felt loved and valued by the people who matter -- my teammates, the coach, and everyone we work with day-to-day," Oyarzabal said, according to ESPN. "That's what I need to focus on, and that's what I'm taking away from this. People on the outside will always talk -- we know how the football world works -- but we remain calm on the inside," he added.

Spain now sits in pole position to secure a place in the Round of 32 ahead of their final Group match against Uruguay on Thursday, while Saudi Arabia must seek a positive result against Cape Verde to keep their qualification hopes alive. (ANI)