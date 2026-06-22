Haryana Police's CrPIS system gets national recognition at 26th All India Fingerprint Conference

Haryana Police has achieved a major milestone in technology-driven policing, with the Criminal Procedure Identification System (CrPIS) developed by the Haryana State Crime Records Bureau being recognised as the best model of its kind at the national level. According to a press release issued by the Haryana Police, at the recently concluded 26th All India Fingerprint Directors' Conference in New Delhi on June 19, the CrPIS was recognised as the best model of its kind in the country. The Haryana State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) developed CrPIS.

On the occasion, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) awarded a "Certificate of Excellence" to the SCRB Haryana for the development and implementation of CrPIS in record time. The NCRB Director conferred the honour, while Inspector Karnail Singh, posted at SCRB headquarters in Panchkula, received it on behalf of the Haryana Police. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the chief guest at the conference, launched the new digital system.

Haryana's technical framework drew attention from an audience of senior police officers, fingerprint experts, and forensic scientists from across the country. Experts noted that Haryana quickly and efficiently built and rolled out the CrPIS model and said it sets an example for other states, the release added. Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal credited the Haryana government's sustained efforts with this success.

"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government has focused on good governance, digital innovation, and technology-based law enforcement. These efforts have allowed Haryana Police to create a new national identity. With the Chief Minister's guidance, the state prioritises smart policing, digital infrastructure, and scientific investigation systems. Haryana has widely adopted modern technologies," he added. "This national recognition for CrPIS proves both the technical competence and innovative capacity of Haryana Police. It also shows Haryana is a leading state in technology-driven policing and crime investigation," he said.

Singhal congratulated the entire SCRB team, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitika Gehlot, on the achievement. He said the honour is the result of Haryana Police's professional efficiency, innovation, and tech-driven culture. He emphasised the need for scientific investigation and digital technology to tackle modern crime. Haryana Police continues to play a leading role in this effort.

Singhal further said the CrPIS system will help with accurate criminal identification, record management, and more effective investigation. He expressed confidence that Haryana Police will continue to embrace technological innovation. This, he said, will strengthen law and order and reinforce their commitment to citizen safety. (ANI)