Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student's death:Inquiry panel finds lapses on part of college authorities

The invigilator had seized the hall ticket on the rear of which was allegedly written certain notes related to the subject of the examination.Accepting the interim report, University Vice Chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas on Thursday announced that BVM College Principal N V Joseph will be removed from the responsibilities of examination, considering the findings in the report submitted by the three-member inquiry panel.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:38 IST
Student's death:Inquiry panel finds lapses on part of college authorities

An inquiry panel appointed by the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala has found lapses on the part of the authorities of the BVM College in handling the case of alleged malpractices committed by a private B Com third year student during the university exam there last week. The 20-year-old private college student from Kanjirappilly, Anju P Shaji, allegedly committed suicide, hours after she was allegedly caught "cheating" by the invigilator during her third year B Com university examination held at the college on June 6.

The girl was found dead in the Meenachil river on June 8, two days after she went missing from the college, one of the University examination centres. The invigilator had seized the hall ticket on the rear of which was allegedly written certain notes related to the subject of the examination.

Accepting the interim report, University Vice Chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas on Thursday announced that BVM College Principal N V Joseph will be removed from the responsibilities of examination, considering the findings in the report submitted by the three-member inquiry panel. The panel, which was constituted to probe the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident, has found that the college authorities did not follow the examination manual of the University in taking action against the student after she was allegedly caught cheating.

"There were lapses on the part of the College authorities.The student was forced to sit alone for 32 minutes in the examination hall after she was allegedly caught cheating. That might have caused tension for the student," the Vice Chancellor told a press conference here.

The panel, which examined the CCTV visuals of the college, said the invigilator did not accompany the student to the principal's office when she left the exam hall at 2.32 pm. "Invigilator should have accompanied her till the office of the principal to get her written statement on the matter.However, it did not happen," the report said.

The panel also found fault with the press conference organised by the college authorities on June 8 to justify their part in the episode after the girl's father blamed them for the death of his daughter. The college authorities had released CCTV visuals and other documents, including seized hall ticket of the student, to the media to justify the position taken by them after the student was allegedly caught cheating.

"They should have kept them confidential.Instead they published it without the permission of the University. That is a major error from their part," Thomas said.

The college management authorities had also released documents to the media following allegations of mismanagement raised by the girl's family after she went missing. "This is also a lapse on the part of the college," the panel said in its report.

"If any student is found violating the examination rules, the invigilator should report the matter to the college principal. The superintendent should get a written statement from the erring student after summoning the erring student to the office.This did not happen in this case," the Vice Chancellor said.

Demanding a thorough investigation, Anju's father has claimed that the girl was good in studies and she would not have resorted to any malpractice.PTI COR TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. A senior T...

Syria's Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad has fired his prime minister a month ahead of elections as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control. Assad on Thursday also appointed the current water resources min...

Cong writes to PM, seeks probe into Assam gas well tragedy

The opposition Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to initiate a high-level probe into the gas well tragedy of Oil India Limited OIL in Assam and said strict action should be taken against those found responsible for it....

9 corps commander meets JK LG, briefs him about security situation

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the commander of 9 corps, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and briefed him about the security situation, an official spokesman said. The LG and the GoC discussed effective ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020