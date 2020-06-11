NIRF: 5 DU colleges among top 10, Miranda House retains top position

Five Delhi University colleges are among the top 10 in the NIRF rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Thursday, with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. DU, which was ranked 13th last year, moved up to the 11th position this year in the university rankings. In 2018, it was ranked seventh.

Its overall ranking also saw an improvement from the 20th position last year to the 18th this year. In 2018, DU was ranked 14th. While Miranda House was ranked on top for the fourth consecutive year, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College bagged the second and third spots, respectively. St Stephen's was ranked fourth, while Hansraj College bagged the ninth spot.

Shri Ram College of Commerce was ranked 12th and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, which is located in the South Campus, was ranked 13th. A total of 29 DU colleges figure among the top 100 in the ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Last year, Hindu College was ranked second. St Stephen's College, Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hansraj College had bagged the fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth spots, respectively. Besides these, 22 DU colleges had figured in the list of top 100 in the country.