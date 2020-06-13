Don't hike fees amid COVID-19 situation: Partha tells private schools

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Saturday asked private schools not to effect any fee hike amid the COVID-19 scenario. "The state government has been telling schools not to hike fees and impose charges under different heads. Please remember it is an official directive. The chief minister had also made a plea regarding this, don't disregard that," Chatterjee said.

Parents staged protests against a rise in tuition fees in front of a school in Ranikuthi area in the morning. Similar demonstrations have been taking place before private schools in Lake Gardens, Belgharia and Dum Dum over the past two-three days. Opposition parties in the state, including the BJP and CPI(M), too, had urged the state government to ensure that private schools do not increase fees during the year.