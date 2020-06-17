Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to $16,000 provided to businesses to help pay cost of apprentice

“The Government has budgeted $380.6 million for Apprenticeship Boost, which was announced on Budget Day. We’ve also removed costs for learners and made apprentices free for the next two and a half years,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:31 IST
Up to $16,000 provided to businesses to help pay cost of apprentice
“MSD has shown through its administration of the Government’s wage subsidy that it’s well placed to support businesses in a timely and effective manner to help keep kiwis working,” Carmel Sepuloni. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

The Government is providing businesses with up to $16,000 to help pay the cost of each apprentice for the first two years.

"The apprenticeship support scheme, Apprenticeship Boost, is part of a wider government programme to keep apprentices in jobs and support employers to invest in new ones, as we rebuild the economy from the impact of COVID-19," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"Apprentices are significant investments for firms, particularly in the early years of their training, and can be the first to be laid off when companies have to tighten their belts.

"This investment is key to helping businesses keep people on and give them more confidence to take on new apprentices. This is essential as we roll out and fast track infrastructure projects.

"Without the support of this kind after the Global Financial Crisis, apprentices were let go and when the economy picked up, New Zealand struggled with huge skills shortages and had to pay more to find skilled people from overseas.

"From August 2020 and up to April 2022, up to an estimated 18,000 employers will be able to apply for funding of up to $12,000 per apprentice in their first 12 months of training, and up to $6,000 in their second 12 months.

"The Government has budgeted $380.6 million for Apprenticeship Boost, which was announced on Budget Day. We've also removed costs for learners and made apprentices free for the next two and a half years," Chris Hipkins said.

The Ministry for Social Development will be responsible for administering the scheme.

"Supporting people to stay in jobs and enter into training requires a cross-government response so it makes sense that MSD has a key role to play. We need to keep apprentices connected to work, connected to training and connected to their communities," Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

"MSD has shown through its administration of the Government's wage subsidy that it's well placed to support businesses in a timely and effective manner to help keep kiwis working," Carmel Sepuloni.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that the support is critical to ensuring that our people and businesses continue to develop the skills needed for New Zealand's economic recovery and rebuild.

Apprenticeship Boost is a cornerstone of the Government's Apprenticeship Support Programme, Chris Hipkins said. Employers of apprentices will also have targeted financial support available from three other schemes depending on the circumstances:

Extending the existing MSD Mana in Mahi scheme ($30.3 million) for at-risk people into long-term sustainable work

A new regional apprenticeship scheme which will invest in new apprenticeships in regional New Zealand and particularly support displaced workers and Maori and Pacific peoples into jobs,

$19 million to support the seven existing Group Training Schemes to continue to employ some 1,700 apprentices and trainees and provide related services to host businesses.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...

Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to ...

Animal lovers oppose use of elephants for pulling chariots at Puri's Rath Yatra

Animal lovers have urged the Odisha government not to use elephants for pulling chariots at the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, which is scheduled to be held on June 23 in the absence of devotees due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Orissa High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020