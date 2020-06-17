Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana: Government to announce 219 million dollar project to improve quality of education

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:54 IST
Ghana: Government to announce 219 million dollar project to improve quality of education
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana Ministry of Education has announced a 219 million dollars collaborative project to improve the quality of education in low performing basic schools and strengthen equity and accountability in Ghana's education sector, according to a news report by Ghana web.

The project is being launched by the Government of Ghana in collaboration with the World Bank, the UK's Department for International Development (DfID), and the Global Partnerships for Education (GPE).

According to a press release from the Ministry, the project will be launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Dubbed the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) the project is targeted at the 10,000 least performing Basic Schools (Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High Schools) across the country as well as all special schools with direct interventions.

The release also indicated that GALOP aims to support the Ministry of Education's Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030), which has quality, access, equity, sustainability, and relevance, as its key priority areas in order to provide equitable access to quality basic education to all Ghanaian children.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm TOP STORIES DEL125 LDALL VIRUS India registers highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths make saving lives a top priority, PM to states New Delhi India recorded the highest ever spike of 2,00...

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020