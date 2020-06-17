Ghana: Government to announce 219 million dollar project to improve quality of education

Ghana Ministry of Education has announced a 219 million dollars collaborative project to improve the quality of education in low performing basic schools and strengthen equity and accountability in Ghana's education sector, according to a news report by Ghana web.

The project is being launched by the Government of Ghana in collaboration with the World Bank, the UK's Department for International Development (DfID), and the Global Partnerships for Education (GPE).

According to a press release from the Ministry, the project will be launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Dubbed the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) the project is targeted at the 10,000 least performing Basic Schools (Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High Schools) across the country as well as all special schools with direct interventions.

The release also indicated that GALOP aims to support the Ministry of Education's Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018-2030), which has quality, access, equity, sustainability, and relevance, as its key priority areas in order to provide equitable access to quality basic education to all Ghanaian children.