UP: Trainee IAS provides study material to children who can't afford online classes

A trainee IAS officer here is providing study material to nearly 12,000 children who cannot afford online education during the COVID-19 crisis. Suraj Patel, who is posted as the joint magistrate in Bahraich, is helping children studying in classes 3 to 5 in Chitaura development block of the district to keep their education going.

As all schools across the country remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes have become the new normal, but lack of digital connectivity among some students remains a challenge. Basic Education Officer, Bahraich, Dinesh Yadav said, "Suraj Patel is providing study material to students through the Basic Education Department." Patel approached the department to provide printed education material to children who do not have laptops or smartphones, Yadav said.

If proved to be successful, the project will be replicated in other blocks as well, he said. "As many as 12,000 children are being provided printed question papers of Mathematics and other subjects," the basic education officer said.

When contacted, Patel said efforts are being made to ensure the pandemic has no adverse effect on the education of the children. The study material also has questions to test the practical knowledge of the children.

District Magistrate, Bahraich, Shambhu Kumar praised Patel's efforts and said that this will go a long way in laying a strong foundation for the children.