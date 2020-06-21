Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Trainee IAS provides study material to children who can't afford online classes

Suraj Patel, who is posted as the joint magistrate in Bahraich, is helping children studying in classes 3 to 5 in Chitaura development block of the district to keep their education going. As all schools across the country remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes have become the new normal, but lack of digital connectivity among some students remains a challenge.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:04 IST
UP: Trainee IAS provides study material to children who can't afford online classes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A trainee IAS officer here is providing study material to nearly 12,000 children who cannot afford online education during the COVID-19 crisis. Suraj Patel, who is posted as the joint magistrate in Bahraich, is helping children studying in classes 3 to 5 in Chitaura development block of the district to keep their education going.

As all schools across the country remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes have become the new normal, but lack of digital connectivity among some students remains a challenge. Basic Education Officer, Bahraich, Dinesh Yadav said, "Suraj Patel is providing study material to students through the Basic Education Department." Patel approached the department to provide printed education material to children who do not have laptops or smartphones, Yadav said.

If proved to be successful, the project will be replicated in other blocks as well, he said. "As many as 12,000 children are being provided printed question papers of Mathematics and other subjects," the basic education officer said.

When contacted, Patel said efforts are being made to ensure the pandemic has no adverse effect on the education of the children. The study material also has questions to test the practical knowledge of the children.

District Magistrate, Bahraich, Shambhu Kumar praised Patel's efforts and said that this will go a long way in laying a strong foundation for the children.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a democracy, opposition and the public have t...

One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.A total of tw...

Save Hong Kong: Pro-democracy protesters cry for help from international community

With China releasing draft of the national security law, the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are making desperate attempts to save their countrys special status. While desperately calling out for help, Patrick Poon, an independent hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020