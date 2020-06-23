Chg: Girls outshine boys in board results of classes 10 and 12

Left Menu
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:48 IST
Results of examinations conducted for classes 10 and 12 by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) were declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys in the overall pass percentage. A girl topped with 100 per cent marks in class 10, which an official said is the first such instance of a student scoring full marks in the CGBSE exam for class 10.

The results were declared by Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam here in the presence of senior officials of the department. The total pass percentage of students who appeared in class 12 exam was 78.59 per cent and 73.62 per cent for class 10.

In class 12, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 82.02 per cent as against 74.70 per cent of boys. In class 10 also, girls outshone boys with the pass percentage of 76.28 per cent while the pass percentage for boys stood at 70.53 %.

Last year, the total pass percentage of students who had appeared in class 12 exam was 78.43 per cent while it was 68.20 per cent for class 10, an Education department official said. This year, a total of 2,75,736 students, including 1,29,315 boys and 1,46,421 girls, had appeared in the CGBSE's Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (class 12).

The class 10 examination was attempted by 3,84,761 students, including 1,78,079 boys and 2,06,682 girls. Girls and boys shared equal positions in the merit list of the examinations for classes 10 and 12.

Of the 16 students who have made to the merit list of class 12, 8 are girls and rest are boys. Similarly, equal number of girls and boys (21 each) shared the merit list for class 10.

In class 12 exam, Tikesh Vaishnav has secured top position with 97.80 % marks, followed by Shreya Agrawal who scored 97 per cent. The third slot was occupied by Tannu Yadav from Takahatpur in Bilaspur who scored 96.60 %.

In class 10 exam, Pragya Kashyap of Government HS School Jhargaon, Mungeli, has topped with a record 100% marks followed by Prashansa Rajput from Bemetara with 99.33 %. Bharti Yadav and Nikhil Sao shared the third position in class 10 by scoring 98.67 %.

The results are available on the board's official website. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated the students.

