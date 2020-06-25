In-depth study of ancient Indian texts necessary: Maha Guv
Speaking at a webinar on 'Science, Technology and Epidemics in Ancient Indian Literature' on Wednesday, Koshyari said ancient Indian literature was a vast ocean of knowledge and wisdom. Now that the world had accepted Indian concept of yoga, the governor said there was a need to conduct an in- depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:07 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has stressed the need to conduct an in-depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context. Speaking at a webinar on 'Science, Technology and Epidemics in Ancient Indian Literature' on Wednesday, Koshyari said ancient Indian literature was a vast ocean of knowledge and wisdom.
Now that the world had accepted Indian concept of yoga, the governor said there was a need to conduct an in- depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context. Koshyari also appealed to academicians to respect ancient wisdom and present the time-tested Indian thought to the world.
The webinar was organised by Uttarakhand-based Devbhoomi Vichar Manch in association with the Uttarakhand Open University Haldwani, Nainital, a release issued by Raj Bhavan stated..
ALSO READ
Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore
Indian national arrested in US on charges of smuggling marijuana
Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine
Biden fundraiser with Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris raises USD 3.5 million
AIFF announces dates for Indian football season, transfer window for 2020-21