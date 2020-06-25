Left Menu
Development News Edition

In-depth study of ancient Indian texts necessary: Maha Guv

Speaking at a webinar on 'Science, Technology and Epidemics in Ancient Indian Literature' on Wednesday, Koshyari said ancient Indian literature was a vast ocean of knowledge and wisdom. Now that the world had accepted Indian concept of yoga, the governor said there was a need to conduct an in- depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:07 IST
In-depth study of ancient Indian texts necessary: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has stressed the need to conduct an in-depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context. Speaking at a webinar on 'Science, Technology and Epidemics in Ancient Indian Literature' on Wednesday, Koshyari said ancient Indian literature was a vast ocean of knowledge and wisdom.

Now that the world had accepted Indian concept of yoga, the governor said there was a need to conduct an in- depth study of ancient Indian literature to re-establish this knowledge in the modern context. Koshyari also appealed to academicians to respect ancient wisdom and present the time-tested Indian thought to the world.

The webinar was organised by Uttarakhand-based Devbhoomi Vichar Manch in association with the Uttarakhand Open University Haldwani, Nainital, a release issued by Raj Bhavan stated..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Spain proposes economy minister Calvino to head Eurogroup

Spain has proposed its Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, becoming the first country to formally announce a candidate. Calvino, also a deputy ...

Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM's chair: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the nationwide emergency to save her PMs chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court.Today we recall t...

Japan companies call on government to accelerate low-carbon shift in coronavirus recovery

Aeon Co., Asias largest retailer, Fujitsu, Ricoh Co. and other firms called on Japans government to accelerate a shift to renewable energy and a zero carbon economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Meeting with Environment ...

4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJPs N. Biren Singh in Manipur.Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020