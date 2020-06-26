Left Menu
Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:32 IST
Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31: Sisodia
Representative Image

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

