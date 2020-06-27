Girls outshine boys in class 10, 12 UP board exams

Girls outshone boys in class 10 and 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations the results for which were declared on Saturday. In Class 12, the passing percentage of girls was 81.96, while that of boys was 68.88, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

The passing percentage of girls in Class 10 was 87.29, while that of boys was 79.88, said Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of the Secondary Education and Higher Education minister. Baghpat bagged the top spot in both the classes. Riya Jain of Baghpat and Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki secured the first three spots in the High School examination, and Anurag Malik of Baghpat, Pranjal Singh of Allahabad and Utkarsh Shukla of Auraiya are the top three scorers in the Intermediate exam, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Over 56.10 lakh students had registered for the High School (10th) and the Intermediate (12th) examinations conducted by the board, and over 52.57 lakh examinees had appeared in them. Announcing the results, Sharma said despite the odds posed by the COVID-19 situation, the UP board was announcing the results in time to help the students plan their future.

The passing percentage this time in the High School examination is 83.31 per cent and in the Intermediate, it is 74.63 per cent, Sharma said. The schedule was announced 10 months in advance and the exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6, Sharma said, adding that evaluation of the answer books was completed in 23 days.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students and their parents. They also lauded the Secondary Education Department for evaluating answer sheets in adverse circumstances. Patel said the meritorious students have made their parents and teachers proud, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

In his congratulatory message, Adityanath said the meritorious student by their hardwork and talent registered their names as ''toppers'' of the largest board in the country. He expressed confidence that the country and the state will get benefit of talent of the meritorious students. "The state government will felicitate the top-10 meritorious students of the High School and Intermediate. The passing percentage of girls was higher than the boys, which is praiseworthy," Adityanath said.

He said distribution of marksheets will commence from July 1. "During this, face covers or masks must be put on and social distancing be strictly adhered to," the chief minister said. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said under the APJ Abdul Kalam Gaurav Path scheme, pucca roads will be constructed from the house of the top-20 students of class 10 and 12 to their schools. "This will motivate other students and they will strive to excel in academics. Top-20 students of ICSE and CBSE will also get a road constructed from their homes to their schools," he said in a statement.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Gaurav Path Yojana was started in 2017, under which roads from the schools to homes of 24 toppers were built and repaired that year at a cost of Rs 7.40 crore. In 2018, roads were built and repaired for 89 meritorious students at a cost of Rs 23.17 crore, while Rs 9.89 crore were spent under the scheme in 2019, the statement said.