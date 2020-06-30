Left Menu
Pvt medical colleges in Bengaluru to allot 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 treatment

"They (medical colleges) have said that they will try to make arrangements for more beds in the days to come," he added.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:35 IST
Private medical colleges in the city have agreed to provide about 4,500 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. The government has agreed to include private doctors and paramedical staff involved in treatment of coronavirus patients under insurance coverage.

"We have held discussions, they (private medical colleges) have responded positively, they have assured that they will give more than 50 per cent of beds and provide necessary facility. They have agreed to give about 4,500 beds," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with representatives of private medical colleges, he said this would help us in providing treatment to all those infected by COVID-19 and help them recover. "They (medical colleges) have said that they will try to make arrangements for more beds in the days to come," he added.

Private hospitals in the city on Monday after meeting with the Chief Minister had agreed to provide 50 per cent of their beds, which is about 2,000 beds to the government for COVID-19 treatment. Yediyurapa said, insurance and other facilities would be extended to private doctors and para medical staff also.

"We have agreed to give compensation to private doctors and paramedical staff in case of death," he said adding that steps would be taken to provide medical support through tele- medicine by using video conferencing mode. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, Bengaluru has the most number of medical colleges in the country- total 14- 11 of them are private and three are government.

From three government hospitals 1,000 beds have been kept aside for COVID, he said, private colleges have total about 10,000 beds from these eleven colleges, and in today's meeting managements of these colleges have agreed to make 50 per cent- about 4,500 beds including ICU available for COVID treatment. They have also agreed to make available ventilators, experts, doctors, para medical staff in fight against COVID, he added.

Noting that all 4,500 beds may not be available immediately as non COVID patients may be undergoing treatment there, Sudhakar said, within 10-15 days they have agreed to ensure that all the beds are made available. The central allotment committee that we have constituted in coordination with nodal officers appointed for each medical college will allot beds in a scientific manner, he said.

The rates fixed for private hospitals will be applicable for private medical colleges also. Pointing out that stipend has been increased upto 45 per cent for government medical college students during COVID period, Sudhakar said private medical colleges would also have to give stipend, the department would ensure that or else action would be taken.

