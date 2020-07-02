IIT-Roorkee, UAlberta sign agreement for JDPs

The Indian Institutes of Technology, Roorkee has signed an agreement with the University of Alberta in Canada to provide Joint Doctoral Degree Programs

The JDPs create a two-way flow for academic exchange between the two institutions, a press statement by IIT-Roorkee said. The collaboration will give students of the two institutes a chance to undertake research for six months or one year and providing them international exposure and special certification upon graduation. IIT-Roorkee is one of the three IITs partnering with an external university to provide Indian and Canadian students with JDPs. "This agreement begins a new chapter in strengthening India-Canada ties in the education sector. IIT Roorkee looks forward to bolster and formalise our long-standing research collaboration with UAlberta since the 1980s," IIT-Roorkee director Ajit Chaturvedi said. "Apart from improving the quality of exposure of our students, the JDP agreement will hopefully catapult our research collaboration to greater heights," he said.