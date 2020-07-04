Left Menu
DU online registration process for admission extended till Jul 18

The Delhi University on Saturday announced that the online registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes has been extended till July 18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:40 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the results for class 10 and 12 exams will be declared by July 15. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University on Saturday announced that the online registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD programmes has been extended till July 18. The registration process has received tremendous response despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to extend the date has been taken in view of the notification of declaration of CBSE result and the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations, according to an official of the varsity.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the results for class 10 and 12 exams will be declared by July 15. The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The last date was July 4 but now it has been extended to July 18. Students will be able to register till 5 pm on the varsity's admission portal. Till 7.30 pm on Saturday, 3,32,359 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to undergraduate courses while 2,17,971 had paid the registration fees.

During the same time, 1,30,781 aspirants had registered for admission to postgraduate courses while 1,01,718 candidates had made the payment. As many as 23,111 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil and PhD programmes and 13,223 candidates had completed the process by making the payment for registration fees.

The varsity had commenced the registration process on June 20. This year, the registration was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire process is happening online due to the pandemic situation.

