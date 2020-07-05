Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE partners with Facebook for curriculum on digital safety, augmented reality

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum on “digital safety and online well-being” and “Augmented Reality” for students and educators, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Sunday. “I congratulate CBSE and Facebook on its partnership to introduce certified programmes in Augmented Reality for teachers and Digital Safety and online-wellbeing for students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:11 IST
CBSE partners with Facebook for curriculum on digital safety, augmented reality
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum on "digital safety and online well-being" and "Augmented Reality" for students and educators, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday. "I congratulate CBSE and Facebook on its partnership to introduce certified programmes in Augmented Reality for teachers and Digital Safety and online-wellbeing for students. I encourage the teachers and students to apply for the programmes commencing on July 6," Nishank tweeted. According to CBSE officials, the comprehensive curriculum is aimed at ensuring online well-being of students and preparing them for the future of work. "The modules are for secondary school students. The curriculum is now available on the CBSE website. This partnership is led by Facebook for Education, a global initiative by Facebook, to build diverse learning communities and bring the world closer together," a senior board official said.

"As more and more young users get online, it becomes important to educate young adults, and students on making well informed choices online and also help them develop skills they need to safely navigate the internet," the official explained. The curriculum will cover aspects such as safety, privacy, mental health and Instagram's guide for building healthy digital habits. The module has been designed to guide students become responsible digital users, identify and report threats and harassment as well as report misinformation. At least 10,000 students will be covered in the training which will be imparted by the Centre for Social Research (CSR), the officials said. "Also, as part of the collaboration, Facebook will support CBSE in its first-ever initiative to introduce Artificial Reality (AR) as a curriculum. In the first phase, 10,000 teachers will be trained while 30,000 students will undergo the same in the second phase. The three-week training, to be conducted in batches, will cover fundamentals of AR and ways to utilise Facebook's software, Spark AR Studio in order to create augmented reality experiences," the official said.

"The objective is to give the learners an opportunity and platform to conceptualise, create and brand their own AR experiences. The hands-on learning experience of AR will help in preparing the students for a career in the digital economy. The teachers who successfully complete the training in the first phase will train 30,000 students in the second phase," the official added. According to Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South and Central Asia, "the current global pandemic is the most severe health and humanitarian crisis that the country has seen, with far-reaching impact on our lives. We recognise the disruption it has caused to traditional pedagogical methods necessitating a shift to virtual modes of learning the most".

"Through our Facebook for Education programme in India, we wish to support the educational agencies in the country in enabling lessons on fostering safe online experiences, addressing online well-being as well as sharing easy toolkit for parents, educators and students to promote resilience and learning in the current environment, "Das said. "Besides, the AR curriculum offers an opportunity for young learners to explore emerging technology for the first time as part of their curriculum," Das added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

DRX win sixth straight at LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten and in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of struggling SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday. Ju-hoon Chovy Jeong and Hyeon-joon Doran Choi each turned in an MVP performance for DRX 6...

Apex Council member Bhardwaj wants only 'eligible' BCCI office-bearers to attend meeting on July 17

The CAG nominee in the BCCIs Apex Council, Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, wants the body to discuss its reconstitution when it meets on July 17, saying the issue needs to be on the agenda as the tenures of Board President, Vice-President and Secreta...

Two pharmacists booked for selling banned drugs in Jammu

Two pharmacists in the R S Pura area here were booked on Sunday and their shops sealed after they were found selling banned intoxicating capsules to youngsters, police said. The action followed the arrest of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sidh...

Used to buy from China as well, but changed our strategy, we will be self-reliant: Hero Cycles CMD

With about Rs 900 crore worth trade deals with China being reduced in a phased manner, Hero Cycles is moving towards self-reliance, its Chairman and CMD Pankaj Munjal said. Speaking to ANI on the decision to phase out the deals with China, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020