Rajasthan Cong MLA seeks reservation in private sector jobs for local youth
Rajasthan Congress MLA Harish Meena on Tuesday demanded an ordinance for providing reservation to the local youth in private sector jobs. In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Deoli-Uniara MLA said 75 per cent of private sector jobs having salary below Rs 50,000 per month should be reserved for the local youth.
Rajasthan Congress MLA Harish Meena on Tuesday demanded an ordinance for providing reservation to the local youth in private sector jobs. In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Deoli-Uniara MLA said 75 per cent of private sector jobs having salary below Rs 50,000 per month should be reserved for the local youth. Meena said the Haryana government has announced reservation in private jobs for the local youth and the same should be initiated in Rajasthan
Meena, who is a former IPS officer, said the local youth are "roaming jobless" in the wake of the coronavirus crisis while people from “other states are doing jobs here and snatching their rights”.
