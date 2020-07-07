Sangrur ADC (general) appointed administrator of degree college

Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the Sangrur additional deputy commissioner (general) has been appointed as the administrator of a degree college there after suspending the institution's managing committee. The minister in a release said the action was taken after the girls' college discontinued the regular BA course.

He said the college did not give a satisfactory reply when an explanation was sought by the director public instructions (colleges) and also “violated” the instructions of the department. A team headed by the superintendent of police (city), Patiala, has also been constituted for probing the alleged financial bungling in the college. The college receives financial assistance from the government under its grant-in-aid scheme, the minister said, adding that as per complaints, the managing committee of the college grossly “misused” the grant and used it for "other purposes".

The minister said the admissions to BA-I in the college will take place..