HAL Management Academy announces PG Diploma in Management programmes

HAL Management Academy (HMA), the nodal learning center of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, on Wednesday said it has launched two Post Graduate Diploma in Management programmes for fresh graduates of engineering, science and computer science backgrounds. The programmes are with specialisations in aviation management and production management, HAL said in a release.

It said the two-year duration programmes are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. "We want to start the programmes in the second half of September 2020. Based on evolving situation, the academy will offer subjects for the first semester through online real time interactive class rooms if required," Director (HR) Alok Verma said.

The fee for the two-year programmes is about Rs 6.5 lakhs including hostel and mess charges. The admission will be through a written test followed by an interview either in person or online depending on COVID-19 situation. The last date for submission of application is July 31.

HMA programmes are comprehensive in coverage of aerospace field, aviation management and production management with case studies, industry visit to state-of-the-art facilities, hangars, test centers and design houses to make the learning hands on and industry relevant, the release said. The academy collaborates with IIMs, IITs and other reputed institutions to provide specific domain expertise related to the programmes, it said.

The recent government initiatives and programmes to boost regional air connectivity (like UDAAN), emphasis on 'Make in India' in defence sector and boost to MRO sector have opened up immense job opportunities in aviation manufacturing and services sectors. The PG Diploma programmes from HMA will help the aspiring graduates leverage the opportunities and build an exciting career in the aviation and aerospace sector, HAL said.