MHRD wants education based on 'WhatsApp university' forwards: BSP MP Danish Ali on CBSE syllabus

Attacking the government for dropping chapters on secularism and nationalism from the CBSE's syllabus, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Wednesday took a dig at the Ministry of Human Resource Development, saying it wants education based on 'WhatsApp university' forwards. In the syllabus notified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session on Wednesday, it has dropped chapters on secularism, citizenship, nationalism, demonetisation and democratic rights along with several other chapters from the syllabus to reduce the course load of students amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Condemning the government for dropping these chapters, Danish Ali tweeted, "Ministry of Human Resource Development wants education based on 'WhatsApp university' forwards." He also asked if this is an example of turning crisis into opportunity. The CBSE's move to rationalise its syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load of students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has been welcomed by various school representatives, but a section of academicians alleged that the exercise appears to be "ideologically driven".