IIIT-Hyderabad Successfully Conducts Quantum Talks 2020

Going forward, IIITH hopes to enable more of such platforms to stimulate discussions on quantum computing." About IIIT Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 11:46 IST
IIIT-Hyderabad Successfully Conducts Quantum Talks 2020
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

• First-of-its-kind webinar on quantum information and computation in India

• 21 lectures by distinguished professors from across the country over 5 days HYDERABAD, India, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIITH) successfully conducted Quantum Talks 2020, the first-of-its-kind webinar on quantum information and computation in India.

IIITH's robust quantum computing group with experts from the field and allied areas created an online platform that brought together the best minds from across the country and offered students a holistic view of the entire spectrum of modern research in quantum physics. Quantum computation, information processing and communication have emerged at the forefront of science and technology research in the last two decades. Quantum computers can fundamentally change what one does.

The 5-day symposium included 21 lectures by distinguished professors from various institutions across the country (University of Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Jodhpur, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, Harish Chandra Research Institute, University of Calcutta, Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore University, IISER Bhopal, National Institute of Technology Patna, Delhi Technical University, S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Institute of Physics, Raman Research Institute and Institute of Mathematical Science) and covered the areas of quantum foundation, non-locality, cryptography, entanglement theory, quantum correlations, quantum thermodynamics and many-body physics and of experimental research in quantum information. Prof Indranil Chakrabarty and Prof Samyadeb Bhattacharya, co-organizers of the event from Center for Security, Theory & Algorithmic Research (CSTAR) at IIITH said, "We are heartened by the encouraging response to such an initiative. Going forward, IIITH hopes to enable more of such platforms to stimulate discussions on quantum computing." About IIIT Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact.

