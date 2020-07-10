Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of class 12, open school and several other categories. He said the decision has been taken in view of the "hard times" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said it would not be possible for the Education Department to conduct examinations in the near future due to the COVID-19 challenges. He said as per the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s guidance, the results now will be declared on the basis of students’ performance in the subject with the highest marks as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the pandemic outbreak.

He said the results are also needed to be declared at the earliest to enable students to choose their desired courses in higher education. “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations of only three subjects, the average of the higher marks obtained in the two subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” said Singla.

He said the marks of practical subjects and on-the-job training for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis. The minister said in case of open school students, the board will declare the results on the basis of 'credit carry formula' and will award average marks on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subjects in which they have passed in earlier sessions.

He said the students, who were to appear under the 'golden/final chance category' of the PSEB for reappearance or compartment examination, will also be awarded average marks on the basis of subjects cleared earlier by the students. He said for students having pending chances for division improvement and those who have submitted fees for only one paper which was not conducted, would be given an additional chance to give exams in the future without paying any extra fee. A separate date sheet will be issued for the purpose after the return of normalcy, he added.

Meanwhile, a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sought cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the interest and safety of students amid the pandemic, Punjab's Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa wrote to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, seeking re-examination of the Centre’s guidelines on the issue. The CM had sought revocation of the July 6 orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the compulsory conduct of final terms exams in universities and colleges by September and withdrawal of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines accordingly.

Bajwa wrote that conducting on-line examinations, which the UGC had suggested as an option, was not feasible as the majority of students reside in remote rural areas without access to computers, laptops and internet. He also said conducting examinations in usual manner will involve huge logistical and operational challenges as ensuring social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be difficult.

“At many places, the college/universities buildings/hostels have been taken over by the district administration for the COVID-19 management purposes,” he pointed out in the letter. “The number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab is rising alarmingly and the worst is expected in the next couple of months. Under these circumstances, it is neither possible nor advisable to conduct final term examination for exit class students by adopting MHRD/UGC revised guidelines dated July 6. Such decision will also have adverse psychological impact on students,” the minister said.