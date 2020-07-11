Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final exams unlikely for students of state-run universities in Bengal

"Resolved that all the Vice-Chancellors of the state-aided universities of West Bengal will communicate individually to the Chairman of UGC stating the reasons for not following the revised UGC guidelines dated 06.07.2020 in this respect immediately," a statement issued by the council said. The state-run universities will, however, follow the guidelines issued by the UGC on April 29 and the subsequent state Higher Education Department advisory, which gave approval to a process of evaluation for publication of results in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 17:00 IST
Final exams unlikely for students of state-run universities in Bengal

Students of state-run colleges and universities in West Bengal might not have to sit for their final semester exams this year as vice-chancellors said the process of evaluation is almost over and there is no scope to incorporate the UGC guidelines and the Centre's advisory to conduct the tests by September-end. The vice-chancellors of the state-run universities will write to the University Grants Commission (UGC), stating the reasons for not following the July 6 guidelines that mandated final semester examinations by September 30.

The decision on the matter was taken at a meeting of the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council on Friday evening, in which the latest guidelines of the UGC were discussed. "Resolved that all the Vice-Chancellors of the state-aided universities of West Bengal will communicate individually to the Chairman of UGC stating the reasons for not following the revised UGC guidelines dated 06.07.2020 in this respect immediately," a statement issued by the council said.

The state-run universities will, however, follow the guidelines issued by the UGC on April 29 and the subsequent state Higher Education Department advisory, which gave approval to a process of evaluation for publication of results in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. "The evaluation is almost in the process of completion," the statement said.

The state Higher Education Department has recommended parameters for the evaluation of scores based on the last semester aggregate, home assignments, and internal assessment for final semester students. The state-run universities are broadly following this formula for publication of results by July 31.

"We are in no situation to follow the MHRD advisory. We are already in the process of publishing the results by this month. We cannot start campus activities in the present situation," the vice-chancellor of a university in Kolkata told PTI. The decision by the vice-chancellors followed a letter to the Human Resource Development Ministry by Principal Secretary of Department of Higher Education and School Education Manish Jain, urging it to re-examine the matter in the interest of the well-being of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jain said the state should be allowed to implement its own decision by not making the guidelines mandatory..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020