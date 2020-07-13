Cameroon: Govt. reveals dates of national exams, CEPE, BEPC, and Baccalaureate

President of the Republic of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has finally revealed the official calendar of national exams, CEPE (Certificat d'Études Primaires Élémentaires), BEPC (Brevet d'Études du Premier Cycle de l'Enseignement Secondaire), and Baccalaureate, according to a news report by Madagascar Tribune.

After months of procrastination and waiting, students and their parents can prepare more calmly for these exams.

The CEPE exam will take place on September 1, the BEPC exams will take place from September 14 to 18, and the baccalaureate exams will start on October 5.

The Covid-19 epidemic has greatly disrupted the 2019-2020 school year. Thousands of students, particularly in the capital, have been deprived of lessons since the end of March following the closure of schools.

The students of the exam classes were able to resume their lessons face-to-face since the partial deconfinement but recently, the lessons were again suspended after the confinement in the Analamanga region.

An official with the Ministry of National Education says that almost all of the seventh classes in public establishments preparing for the CEPE have already completed their school program and are currently in the process of being revised. The program for the third and final classes is said to be nearing completion.