Dhankhar to take up MHRD advisory issue with Centre

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 23:21 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the state government informed him why conducting the final semester examinations by September as recommended by the Centre is not possible in the prevailing COVID-19 situation, and he would take up the matter with the Union HRD minister. The governor's statement came after state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Higher Education Secretary Manish Jain called on him at the Raj Bhavan and held a meeting, in which they said that the state is not in favour of holding the exams by September in the present situation compromising the health of the students.

Objecting to the July 6 advisory of the Centre asking universities and other institutes to compulsorily conduct final year examinations by September-end, the state government two days ago sent a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to "re-examine the matter in the interest of physical and mental well-being of students". "As governor (and) chancellor of state-aided universities, I would take up the matter in line with the decisions taken by the state government with the authorities including UGC and the HRD minister," Dhankhar said in a video message to students.

He said that Chatterjee and Jain briefed him about the steps taken by the state government to deal with the issues of the students. "I can assure all of you that your interest is foremost in our minds. We will not do anything or allow anything to be done that can have an adverse impact on your career," he said in the video message posted on Twitter.

After meeting Dhankhar, Chatterjee told reporters that the state government is of the view that the health of the students is of primary importance in this hour of crisis. "The chief minister has already written on this issue to the prime minister against holding of final semester exams in the present Covid situation. We have held a detailed discussion with the honourable governor in this regard," he said.

The minister said that the state has already arrived at a mechanism based on the previous advisory of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in April and the universities are also carrying out the process of evaluation based on that mechanism without holding offline or online examinations. "We hope that the UGC and the MHRD will definitely change their last stand (advisory on July 6) in the interest of students," the minister said.

A Raj Bhavan statement said, "Governor Dhankhar at his level assured the Honble Minister in Charge, that in view of the stance reflected in the letter of the Honble Chief Minister to the Honble Prime Minister, he would also take up the matter appropriately. During the meeting, it was communicated to Dhankhar that the decision taken by the state government after the first guidelines of the UGC was based on "deliberations with all stakeholders including teachers, guardians and academicians," the statement said.

"The mechanism evolved for the final year, where the result will be premised on 80 per cent weightage for best aggregate percentage in any of previous semester/year and 20 per cent weightage on internal assessment in current semester/year, is well thought out and all universities in the state have sanctified it," it said. The governor said seven, including West Bengal, have also taken a similar approach on the issue of not holding final semester exams by September.

These six states are Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. He assured the students that for this and other issues, he would interact with vice-chancellors and pro-vice chancellors at a virtual conference' on July 15.

