DTU cancels end-semester exams

The announcement came after the Delhi government's decision to cancel all forthcoming semester and finals exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation. "In view of the recent announcement directions by the Govt of NCT of Delhi to cancel all semester examinations, it is decided that the end term examinations of even semester 2019-20 for intermediate semesters of all programmes, including Ph.D Course Work, and all semesters of ex-students commencing from July 18 stand cancelled," the varsity said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 00:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Tuesday said it is cancelling its end-semester exams scheduled from July 18. The announcement came after the Delhi government's decision to cancel all forthcoming semester and finals exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation.

The varsity said guidelines for assessment of various courses pertaining to intermediate semesters of all programmes will be notified in due course, it said.

