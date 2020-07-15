Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Institute of Design students can apply for work permits in Germany now

Students of National Institute of Design (NID) will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centers have been included in the European country's Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:58 IST
National Institute of Design students can apply for work permits in Germany now
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Students of National Institutes of Design (NID) will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centres have been included in the European country's Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. It said Germany has opened a Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB) which acts as the sole authority for the evaluation of foreign qualifications there. As part of their service, they maintain a database called Anabin that lists foreign degrees and higher education qualifications in relation to German diplomas and degrees.

Recognition of foreign university-level qualifications in Germany is often an essential prerequisite for securing a German Work Visa, Job Seekers Visa or German Blue Card. It said often the success of visa application is dependent on the proof that the university-level qualification acquired outside Germany is considered on par with equivalent German qualification.

"NID Ahmedabad was included in the Anabin list in 2015 and the other new NIDs have also been incorporated in this database recently. Now that all NIDs are a part of this list, its students will be able to easily apply for work permits in Germany for working in the fields relevant to their education," it said. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, has established five National Institutes of Design (NID) in India for imparting world-class design education.

While NID Ahmedabad (with campuses in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru) commenced its activities in 1961, four new NID's in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh came up in the last few years. These NIDs are declared as Institutions of National Importance by virtue of the act of Parliament and are internationally acclaimed premier design institutes.

While graduates from NID are working in varied fields in India, many of them also opt for challenging opportunities in different countries outside India, it added.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-'There will be people in jail': Mexico plans arrests soon in tax crackdown

Mexico could issue arrest warrants for suspected tax dodgers by September, a top prosecutor said, as the government ramps up an aggressive campaign to squeeze more revenue out of businesses and end years of what it calls weak tax collection...

Seafarers group: Tanker off UAE sought by US 'hijacked'

An oil tanker sought by the US over allegedly trying to circumvent sanctions on Iran was hijacked on July 5 off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a seafarers organization said Wednesday. David Hammond, the CEO of the United Kingdom-bas...

Confusion amid reports Thailand's top economic team to resign

Thailands Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and economic policy guru and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak are planning to resign their posts, local media reported on WednesdayReuters could not independently confirm the online repo...

NITI Aayog and USAID co-chair SG Pillar India Energy Modeling Forum 

Sustainable Growth Pillar is an important pillar of IndiaUS Strategic Energy Partnership co-chaired by NITI Aayog and USAID. The SG pillar entails energy data management, energy modelling and collaboration on low carbon technologies as thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020