Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt sets up 2 panels to prepare framework for state education board, curriculum reforms

"But 98 per cent result is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education minister. The committee for creation of the framework for Delhi State Education Board will study global best practices in learning assessment, re-imagine current assessment practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly scheme of assessment to be followed by the new Board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:56 IST
Delhi govt sets up 2 panels to prepare framework for state education board, curriculum reforms

The Delhi government on Wednesday set in motion the process for formation of its own school education board by announcing the constitution of two committees to prepare its framework. Members of these two committees -- Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee -- met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to discuss the roadmap. In the Annual Budget 2020-21, the AAP government had announced its plans for curriculum reforms and creating a New Board of Education for Delhi. "Our government schools have showcased exemplary performance in class 12 board exam results. This is a reflection of the work that has been done in the last five years. "But 98 per cent result is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education minister.

The committee for creation of the framework for Delhi State Education Board will study global best practices in learning assessment, re-imagine current assessment practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly scheme of assessment to be followed by the new Board. Members of this committee include Ankur Sarin, Faculty member, IIM Ahmedabad, Wilima Wadhwa, Director of ASER Centre and Ashok Pandey, Director of Ahlcon Group of Schools among others. The committee for the creation of new curriculum for children upto the age of 14 years will study globally renowned best practices in curriculum and reforms and recommend what is best suited for Delhi. The committee is mandated to re-imagine current curriculum, pedagogical practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly curriculum for the pre-primary, primary and upper primary stages in the schools of Delhi. Members of this committee include Abha Adams, Advisor Education, Step by Step School, Ameeta Wattal, Principal, Springdales School, Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation and Vinod Karate , Social Entrepreneur and CEO, The Teacher App among others.

"I convened a joint meeting of these committees, as curriculum and assessment are inextricably linked to each other. Our past results have been reflective of what can be done within the existing education system in the past five years, by bringing about massive transformation in the quality of education. "But now, the team should think about redesigning the education system in a way that will suit the demand and challenges of the 21st century world," Sisodia said. The deputy chief minister had last year announced that Delhi will soon have its own education board that will not be a replacement for the CBSE but a next generation board to help students prepare for entrance examinations like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The minister announced in the annual budget this year that aim of the new board is to establish such a system of education and examination in which children focus on understanding and learning, rather than scoring marks by rote learning, so that they prepare themselves for the possible challenges of the upcoming world. A sum of Rs 62 crore is proposed for this including budget for SCERT.

"In India we see an increase in urbanization, that is a reality around which our education model should be redesigned. And therefore Delhi can be a good starting point for re-imagining how education should be in urban India," said Rukmini Banerji,a member of the Delhi Education Curriculum Committee and CEO, Pratham Education Foundation Ameeta Wattal, Principal of Springdales School, said special focus should be given to developing students' agency and encouraging them to take ownership of their learning. "Students' agency is critical in today's times. While in class, the students should actively engage, think, collaborate and share their ideas. Developing students’ ownership over their learning is very important to improve the quality of teaching-learning and the overall education system," she said. Wilima Wadhwa, a member of the Board Committee of Delhi Education Department, and Director, ASER Centre said, "A proper system of feedback mechanism needs to be established in the schools so that the students feel motivated to own their learning. It also opens up a channel of communication and scope for improvement at both ends. The students will then feel heard and more interested".

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame to conclude BTIA; India, EU will take discussions forward: MEA

There is no set time frame for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA but India and the European Union EU have to take the discussions forward, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, sai...

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020