Pass percentage of Kerala students in class XII exam rises

The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. The region comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep has a pass percentage of 99.28, the CBSE said in a press release.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:06 IST
The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for the exam in March and 3,19,782 became eligible for higher studies, Education Minister professor C Raveendranath told the media here.

"We congratulate the 234 students who secured 1,200 out of 1,200 and the 18,510 students who got A+ in all subjects," he said. Out of the 1,97,059 girls who took the exam, 1,81,870, became eligible for higher studies, which is 92.29 per cent, he said.

Out of 1,78,596 boys who appeared for the exam, 1,37,912 qualified for higher studies, which is 77.22 per cent, he said. Among the districts, Ernakulam topped with 89.02 per centwhile Kasargod has the lowest percentage which is 78.68 per cent.

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) came first in the 10th examination results which were also declared. The region comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep has a pass percentage of 99.28, the CBSE said in a press release.

