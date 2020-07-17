Record 90.13 per cent candidates clear Class 12 West Bengal board exams

An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this year's Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday

Declaring the results, the president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Mahua Das, said last year's pass percentage stood at 86.29. A total of 7,61,583 candidates appeared for higher secondary examinations in the state this year. Of them, 6,80,057 have emerged successful, she maintained. "A new record has been set in the history of higher secondary examinations in the state," Das said

At least 30,000 candidates scored 90 per cent marks, she stated. "No merit list was published this year, as several exams had to be cancelled owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to calculations, however, one candidate got 499 out of 500," Das said, adding that mark sheets would be uploaded soon on the website. The Class 12 state board examinations had commenced on March 12. Papers scheduled for March 23, 25 and 27 were cancelled due to the pandemic.