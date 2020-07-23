Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officer suspended for objectionable WhatsApp post: Minister

According to the minister, the group formed on the social messaging app was meant for discussing the daily work of anganwadi sevikas. "The officer has been suspended and further action will be taken against him," Thakur said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:29 IST
Officer suspended for objectionable WhatsApp post: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Thursday said that an officer of the department in Beed district has been suspended for posting "objectionable" content on a WhatsApp group of Anganwadi workers. The minister said this in a statement.

The officer posted at the Beed urban center of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) had "mischievously put objectionable photos and comments" on a WhatsApp group of Anganwadi sevikas, she said. According to the minister, the group formed on the social messaging app was meant for discussing the daily work of Anganwadi sevikas.

"The officer has been suspended and further action will be taken against him," Thakur said. Strict action would also be taken against those trying to help him, she added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PSG is going to do everything to win 'historic trophy': Thiago Silva ahead of Coupe de France final

Ahead of the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne, Paris Saint-Germains Thiago Silva has said that his side is going to do everything to win the historic trophy. The Coupe de France is a historic trophy. Its even more important this ...

Vijayan's understanding of football was outstanding: former India team-mate

Legendary striker I M Vijayan struggled while communicating in Hindi with his team-mates on the field but he made it up with his brilliant understanding of football language, said former India player Aqueel Ansari. Ansari, who played for In...

With no Brits, cash-strapped Algarve fights for survival

In his near-empty pub in the Algarve in southern Portugal, Samuel Tilley is fuming that coronavirus regulations in his home country Britain are keeping tourists away, further jeopardizing an already gloomy summer season.Usually packed with ...

Nadda wishes new Himachal BJP president Suresh Kumar Kashyap on his b'day

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday extended greetings to Suresh Kumar Kashyap, partys Himachal Pradesh unit president and Shimla MP, on his 49th birthday. Happy birthday to Himachal Pradesh unit president Suresh Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020