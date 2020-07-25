Odisha class 10 board results by Jul 31

The results of the annual Matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha for class 10 is likely to be published by the end of this month, a senior official said on Saturday. "The exact date and time of the publication of results would be announced in a day or two," BSE President Ramshis Hazra here on Saturday.

The results will be uploaded in the boards official website www.bseodisha.nic.in, sources said. Around 5.6 lakh candidates appear for the examinations held in February and March.

After completion of the examinations on March 2, evaluation of answer sheets had begun from March 18. However, it was stopped after two days following the outbreak of COVID-19, sources said. The Board decided to resume the evaluation from May 20, but some examiners moved the Orissa High Court apprehending violation of COVID-19 guidelines when the process would restart.

Following assurances from the state government and the Board that all precautionary measures would be taken in the evaluation centres, the high court allowed evaluation of papers to resume..