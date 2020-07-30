Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP will create 'education markets', prevent poor from getting quality education :CPI

The left also alleged that the government bypassed Parliament and undermined federalism in formulating the policy and accused the central government of taking "unilateral decisions to aggressively push through its neo-liberal agenda including in the system of education". It further said the NEP is an attempt to lead to "total privatisation, commercialisation and over centralisation" and will result in higher fees, attacks on autonomy of universities and no permanent jobs in teaching.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:12 IST
NEP will create 'education markets', prevent poor from getting quality education :CPI

The CPI on Thursday alleged that the new education policy launched by the government strayed away from the concept of universalisation of education and focused on creating "education markets". Teaching up to class five in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in India, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled on Wednesday.

"The RSS-led NDA government has approved the New Education Policy (NEP). The policy brings with it a fundamental change in the system towards creating education markets and away from ensuring universalisation of education through government schools and rejecting quality education to poor and socially disadvantaged sections of the society," the Left party said in a statement. "In the absence of public-funded education this will take away the social justice, whatever little it is there today," it said. The left also alleged that the government bypassed Parliament and undermined federalism in formulating the policy and accused the central government of taking "unilateral decisions to aggressively push through its neo-liberal agenda including in the system of education".

It further said the NEP is an attempt to lead to "total privatisation, commercialisation and over centralisation" and will result in higher fees, attacks on autonomy of universities and no permanent jobs in teaching. "The government will earmark six per cent of GDP for education. It was a proposal made by Kothari Commission decades back. Now there is a demand that the Centre should spend on education more than 10 per cent of the GDP. NEP will lead to more privatisation, commercialisation under the management and control of Board of Governors. "This is done to invite foreign universities as per WTO. Also 50,000 educational institutions will now be converted to only 15,000 and all colleges with less than 3,000 students will either be closed or merged with others. This will lead to regional disparities in a big way," it said.

The statement claimed that as a consequence of the NEP, institutions like IIMS, IITs and ISC with single subjects will be closed and only institutions teaching multiple subjects will exist, thus hurting specialisation. The party, however, said one positive element of NEP is imparting education from three years of age to 18 years under the Right to Education (RTE), as against till 14 years of age earlier. However it said the success of this was extremely doubtful considering the characteristic changes that are brought in the system.

"CPI urges upon the government to have proper discussion on the policy in Parliament and also with the state governments which have the highest stake since education is on the Concurrent List,” the statement from the party said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Daughter of MP cop who died of COVID-19 appointed PSI

The 23-year-old daughter of apoliceman who died of the novel coronavirus infection lastmonth in Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as sub-inspector inthe force by the state government, said an official onSaturdayThe 59-year-old policeman, in...

Delhi Police arrests cybercriminal, who duped senior citizen, from Gujarat

A cybercriminal was arrested by the Delhi Police after he duped a senior citizen of Rs 1.05 lakh, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi said on Thursday. A 70-year-old senior citizen, M S Siddique alleged that...

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total in...

IIM Calcutta to begin online classes for fresh MBA batch from August 10

IIM Calcutta on Thursday said it will be digitally conducting the flagship two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch of 2020-2022 from August 10. Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes.Online cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020