DU to begin academic session from August 10 with online classes

The Delhi University has said that it will begin the 2020-2021 academic session from August 10 with online classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The university had announced summer vacations till August 9.

In a notification on Thursday, it said, "The Academic Session 2020-2021 of the university will commence from August 10 with start of online classes for the III, V and VII semester of UG courses and III semester of PG courses subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency." The Delhi University will be holding online open book exams from August 10 for final year students, amid opposition from students and teachers. They have been demanding that exams be scrapped and students be promoted on the basis of past performance and internal assessment. The university has graded first and second year students on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester.