'Siksha Ratna': Teachers will get weightage for COVID-19 & cyclone Amphan work

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:16 IST
The West Bengal government will give weightage to teachers having done work for the economically affected during COVID-19 lockdown and Cyclone Amphan while choosing recipients of 'Siksha Ratna' on Teacher's Day on September 5, an official notification said. The role of teachers during midday meal distribution at schools, online teaching and motivating students to pursue cultural activities will also be taken into consideration in awarding the honour, a school education department notification, copy of which was available on Sunday, said.

Only those teachers having at least 20 years of experience will be eligible for the honour which will be given to 40 teachers of primary, secondary, higher secondary schools and madrasas at a function on September 5 expected to be addressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Education minister Partha Chatterjee. "For the purpose of awarding marks, due consideration of the teachers has to be given on role played during COVID-19 pandemic and Amphan super cyclone relating to relief works and academic support extended to students. MDM distribution, teaching through online and or other mode. Besides participation of the teacher in social campaign...," the notification issued on Friday said.

Interested teachers will have to apply online directly through a portal before August 10. After police verification of the applicant, the Education department will prepare a list of 40..

