Defence Institute of Advanced Technology wins first prize in Smart India Hackathon 2020

Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has won the first prize in the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020, a national-level digital product building competition. The Defence Ministry, in a statement, said DIAT's team of six members provided a solution titled "DRISHTI" to recognise face, expression and gesture using artificial intelligence (AI).

The team, led by Dr Sunita Dhavale, won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh "for solving problem statement MS331 in the category of software posed by the Madhya Pradesh government", it said. DIAT is a deemed university under the ministry's Department of Defence Research and Development.

G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, has congratulated the DIAT Team on winning the award for a consecutive second time. The SIH-2020 is a national-level 36-hour non-stop digital product building competition for software edition organised jointly by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and All India Council for Technical Education, the statement said.

It was organised between August 1 and 3 at Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology in Greater Noida..