Left Menu
Development News Edition

North West Education urges learners to utilise Dial-a-Tutor programme

Dial-a-Tutor is a contact solution that uses a toll-free number for learners in Grade 8 to 12 across the province to enable them to interact with subject specialists during weekdays.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:28 IST
North West Education urges learners to utilise Dial-a-Tutor programme
The programme, launched on Thursday at Onkabetse-Thuto Secondary, aims to bring the classroom closer to learners, as million have missed school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The North West Department of Education is doing everything to salvage what is left of the academic year and has launched a digital programme to help learners to catch up with their studies.

Dial-a-Tutor is a contact solution that uses a toll-free number for learners in Grade 8 to 12 across the province to enable them to interact with subject specialists during weekdays.

The programme, launched on Thursday at Onkabetse-Thuto Secondary, aims to bring the classroom closer to learners, as million have missed school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The long school break necessitated the department to provide learners with learner specific attention from tutors to resolve problem areas in their subjects," the provincial department explained.

The provincial MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, encouraged learners to utilise the toll-free number effectively.

"Dial-a-Tutor is an additional intervention towards assisting learners. This programme will benefit learners, as it simplifies teaching and learning. I am pleading with parents to encourage and support learners to call the toll free number," Matsemela said.

In October, the provincial department will offer psychosocial support for Grade 12s before they sit down for their exams in November.

"This will calm the learners when they write their final examinations. Learners have been exposed to difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This programme needs to be embraced by the entire community in order for it to be successful," Matsemela said.

A Grade 12 learner from Onkabetse-Thuto Secondary School, Neo Macklein, said she has already used Dial-a-Tutor and received all the assistance she needed for Mathematics and Accounting.

Subject specialist for Business Economics, Percy Modillane, could not stop raving about the initiative, saying it has allowed learners to raise questions without fear of judgement.

Modillane said even teachers are benefitting from the programme, as they call to request materials for their subjects.

Modillane echoed the MEC's words and encouraged learner to take on this opportunity.

The Dial-a-Tutor number is 0800 383 383 and can be called from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 8 pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says Congress will resolve COVID-19 aid but must help needy -CNBC

U.S. lawmakers will resolve their differences over the next batch of COVID-19 aid and reach a deal, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but assistance must go to those who need it the most amid the novel coronavirus pand...

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19 per cent stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricit...

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of the T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual C...

TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy no more

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was 59.Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, passed away this morning due to heart attack while undergoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020