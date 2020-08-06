North West Education urges learners to utilise Dial-a-Tutor programme

The North West Department of Education is doing everything to salvage what is left of the academic year and has launched a digital programme to help learners to catch up with their studies.

Dial-a-Tutor is a contact solution that uses a toll-free number for learners in Grade 8 to 12 across the province to enable them to interact with subject specialists during weekdays.

The programme, launched on Thursday at Onkabetse-Thuto Secondary, aims to bring the classroom closer to learners, as million have missed school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The long school break necessitated the department to provide learners with learner specific attention from tutors to resolve problem areas in their subjects," the provincial department explained.

The provincial MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, encouraged learners to utilise the toll-free number effectively.

"Dial-a-Tutor is an additional intervention towards assisting learners. This programme will benefit learners, as it simplifies teaching and learning. I am pleading with parents to encourage and support learners to call the toll free number," Matsemela said.

In October, the provincial department will offer psychosocial support for Grade 12s before they sit down for their exams in November.

"This will calm the learners when they write their final examinations. Learners have been exposed to difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This programme needs to be embraced by the entire community in order for it to be successful," Matsemela said.

A Grade 12 learner from Onkabetse-Thuto Secondary School, Neo Macklein, said she has already used Dial-a-Tutor and received all the assistance she needed for Mathematics and Accounting.

Subject specialist for Business Economics, Percy Modillane, could not stop raving about the initiative, saying it has allowed learners to raise questions without fear of judgement.

Modillane said even teachers are benefitting from the programme, as they call to request materials for their subjects.

Modillane echoed the MEC's words and encouraged learner to take on this opportunity.

The Dial-a-Tutor number is 0800 383 383 and can be called from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 8 pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)