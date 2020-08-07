Left Menu
Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE

The core objective of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts, will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework, CBSE director said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:45 IST
The core objective of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts, will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework, CBSE director said on Friday. CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The core objective of the policy will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which needs more participatory approach. The policy has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts and multidisciplinary approach. The NCF will give a roadmap for implementation of reforms laid down in the policy," he said. Saha said the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders.

"There could be a debate about the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes but once we have decided we want to do it, it can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders. It is a forward-looking policy," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) director said. The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP..

