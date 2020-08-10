5.82 lakh students pass SSLC exam held amid COVID-19 scare

As many as 5.82 lakh students have passed the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination conducted amid the COVID-19 scare in Karnataka, a Minister said on Monday. A total of 8.11 lakh students wrote the exam, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the results during a media briefing.

"The overall pass percentage is 71.8 this year as against 73.7 percentage last year," he said. The exams, supposed to take place from March 27 to April 9, were postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4.

According to the Minister, 8.48 lakh students had enrolled out of which 19,086 students were not allowed to appear for the exam due to poor attendance whereas 18,067 did not write for various reasons, including the pandemic. "This year, 8,11,050 had appeared for the exam, out of which 5,82,316 have passed," Kumar said.

The exam results showed girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 as against 66.41 of boys.

Similarly, the rural areas fared well with 77.18 per cent compared to the urban areas where the pass percentage was 73. 41.

In terms of schools, 82.31 per cent of the students were from private unaided schools, 72.79 per cent from government schools and 70.6 per cent from government-aided schools, the Minister said. There were six students who scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.

The students who got 100 per cent marks are Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde, Chirayu K S, Nikhilesh N Marali, Dhiraj Reddy M P, Anush A L and Thanmayi I P. There were 501 government schools, 139 government-aided schools and 910 unaided private schools where all the students passed.

There were four government schools, 11 government aided schools and 47 unaided private schools with zero results. Defying the coronavirus scare, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC or the 10th class examination.

It made elaborate arrangements to make sure that none of the students was vulnerable to the virus. While a few neighbouring states and even the CBSE decided not to conduct the examination and evaluate the students' marks based on their quarterly examination, Karnataka went ahead with its plan.

Suresh Kumar repeatedly insisted that this exam must happen as it is the major turning point in the academic career of the students. The government had made transport arrangements making the bus facilities free for the students.

Wherever buses or government transport facilities were not there, the education department in association with the district administration and the transport department made arrangements to ferry the students in the remote areas. There were special rooms made in each centre for the coronavirus-infected students to write the examination.