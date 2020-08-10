Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.82 lakh students pass SSLC exam held amid COVID-19 scare

A total of 8.11 lakh students wrote the exam, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the results during a media briefing. "The overall pass percentage is 71.8 this year as against 73.7 percentage last year," he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:30 IST
5.82 lakh students pass SSLC exam held amid COVID-19 scare
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5.82 lakh students have passed the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination conducted amid the COVID-19 scare in Karnataka, a Minister said on Monday. A total of 8.11 lakh students wrote the exam, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the results during a media briefing.

"The overall pass percentage is 71.8 this year as against 73.7 percentage last year," he said. The exams, supposed to take place from March 27 to April 9, were postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4.

According to the Minister, 8.48 lakh students had enrolled out of which 19,086 students were not allowed to appear for the exam due to poor attendance whereas 18,067 did not write for various reasons, including the pandemic. "This year, 8,11,050 had appeared for the exam, out of which 5,82,316 have passed," Kumar said.

The exam results showed girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 as against 66.41 of boys.

Similarly, the rural areas fared well with 77.18 per cent compared to the urban areas where the pass percentage was 73. 41.

In terms of schools, 82.31 per cent of the students were from private unaided schools, 72.79 per cent from government schools and 70.6 per cent from government-aided schools, the Minister said. There were six students who scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.

The students who got 100 per cent marks are Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde, Chirayu K S, Nikhilesh N Marali, Dhiraj Reddy M P, Anush A L and Thanmayi I P. There were 501 government schools, 139 government-aided schools and 910 unaided private schools where all the students passed.

There were four government schools, 11 government aided schools and 47 unaided private schools with zero results. Defying the coronavirus scare, the Karnataka government decided to conduct the SSLC or the 10th class examination.

It made elaborate arrangements to make sure that none of the students was vulnerable to the virus. While a few neighbouring states and even the CBSE decided not to conduct the examination and evaluate the students' marks based on their quarterly examination, Karnataka went ahead with its plan.

Suresh Kumar repeatedly insisted that this exam must happen as it is the major turning point in the academic career of the students. The government had made transport arrangements making the bus facilities free for the students.

Wherever buses or government transport facilities were not there, the education department in association with the district administration and the transport department made arrangements to ferry the students in the remote areas. There were special rooms made in each centre for the coronavirus-infected students to write the examination.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as Trump signs virus relief orders; more stimulus in focus

Wall Street indexes opened a touch higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to support the countrys economy through the coronavirus crisis until more concrete stimulus could be passed. The SP 50...

Jammu industrialists seek intervention of Lt Guv in saving MSME sector in J&K

A Jammu-based industry association on Monday sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to safeguard the badly-hit MSME sector in the union territory. We request Lt Governor for his kind intervention to save the MSME sector, bein...

2009 contempt case: Needs to examine whether corruption comment per se amount to contempt, says SC

Eds Adding more details New Delhi, Aug 10 PTI The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to examine whether commen...

Transporters launch 3-day 'token transportation lockdown' in MP

Transporters apex body AIMTC on Monday launched a three day token transportation lockdown in Madhya Pradesh in protest against hardships faced by truckers in the state. The All India Motor Transport Congress AIMTC represents about 95 lakh t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020