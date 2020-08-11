HRD Minister addresses webinar on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy held by JMI

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed a Webinar on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy organised by Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) today in association with the University of Oxford, UK. It was the first lecture in the Webinar series on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy. This webinar series is in sync with the University Grants Commission's proposal to celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to disseminate Gandhian Thought and Philosophy in intellectual circles. Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor was also present on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Shri Pokhriyal said that the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated across the world. He congratulated Jamia Milia that it is continuously growing since its inception in 1920 while following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, a person who gave his full support in its establishment.

The whole world is realising the importance of the Gandhian philosophy and his principles of truth, love, humility and non-violence particularly when it is going through a tough time.

Gandhi's relevance is well known. There is no part of life where Gandhi's ideas do not seem relevant. Gandhiji's thoughts guide us on many aspects like truth, peace, non-violence, sustainable development, environment protection, value-based education etc.

The Minister said that students today have the opportunity to learn a lot from Gandhiji's life that how students can contribute to nation-building. Today every citizen of the country can benefit from Gandhi's thoughts and philosophy to make the country self-sufficient.

He also mentioned about JMI's continuous better performance in different educational fields. He particularly mentioned about JMI's performance in civil services and Hackathon organised by his Ministry recently.

(With Inputs from PIB)