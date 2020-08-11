Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Minister addresses webinar on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy held by JMI

The whole world is realising the importance of the Gandhian philosophy and his principles of truth, love, humility and non-violence particularly when it is going through a tough time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:20 IST
HRD Minister addresses webinar on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy held by JMI
The Minister said that students today have the opportunity to learn a lot from Gandhiji's life that how students can contribute to nation-building.  Image Credit: Twitter(@jmiu_official)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed a Webinar on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy organised by Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) today in association with the University of Oxford, UK. It was the first lecture in the Webinar series on Gandhian Thought and Philosophy. This webinar series is in sync with the University Grants Commission's proposal to celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to disseminate Gandhian Thought and Philosophy in intellectual circles. Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor was also present on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Shri Pokhriyal said that the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated across the world. He congratulated Jamia Milia that it is continuously growing since its inception in 1920 while following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, a person who gave his full support in its establishment.

The whole world is realising the importance of the Gandhian philosophy and his principles of truth, love, humility and non-violence particularly when it is going through a tough time.

Gandhi's relevance is well known. There is no part of life where Gandhi's ideas do not seem relevant. Gandhiji's thoughts guide us on many aspects like truth, peace, non-violence, sustainable development, environment protection, value-based education etc.

The Minister said that students today have the opportunity to learn a lot from Gandhiji's life that how students can contribute to nation-building. Today every citizen of the country can benefit from Gandhi's thoughts and philosophy to make the country self-sufficient.

He also mentioned about JMI's continuous better performance in different educational fields. He particularly mentioned about JMI's performance in civil services and Hackathon organised by his Ministry recently.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Haskins aims to command offense like Brady, Brees

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins said Tuesday that he has entered training camp workouts with the mentality that hes the clubs starter. The second-year quarterbacks comments come one day after Washington coach Ron Rivera ...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 930 pm NATION DEL91 SC-LDALL DAUGHTERS Daughters have equal rights over joint Hindu family property, says SC A daughter is a daughter throughout her life New Delhi Holding that daughters cannot be ...

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Sri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020