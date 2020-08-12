Left Menu
Nigeria: NECO releases timetable for 2020 exams of Senior Secondary 3 students

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Examination Council, Nigeria on August 11 has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of its 2020 examinations for Senior Secondary 3 students.

NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Godswill Obioma has disclosed this during a press conference at the Council's Headquarters in Minna, the Niger State capital.

His briefing is tagged, "Making the Conduct Of Public Examinations Work in the COVID-19 Era."

This comes two weeks after the Federal Government released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes including Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3.

NECO is one of the main secondary school examination bodies in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, who made the announcement on July 29 in Abuja after a series of meetings with chief executives of examination bodies in the country revealed that NECO examination will hold will start on October 5 and end on November 18.

According to him, the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations will start on September 21 and end on October 15.

"Other details of the schedule indicate that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020," he said.

He explained that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS 3 students, also conducted by NECO, will start on August 24 and end in September.

