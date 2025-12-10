Left Menu

Pipeline Peril: Oil Spill in Uckermark

A substantial oil spill has occurred in the Uckermark region of Germany, affecting the pipeline to the PCK Schwedt refinery. Emergency services are on-site, but the exact volume and cause of the leak remain unknown. The incident has not yet impacted refinery operations or resulted in injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

An oil spill of significant magnitude has been reported in the northeastern region of Germany's Uckermark, following an incident involving the pipeline that feeds the PCK Schwedt refinery. While emergency services have been dispatched, there are currently no injuries or disruptions to refinery operations, according to a refinery spokesperson.

The volume of oil leaking and the cause of the pipeline mishap remain uncertain, as stated by PCK officials to public broadcaster rbb. The PCK refinery has not immediately responded to inquiries for additional information from Reuters, and the Integrated Regional Control Centre NorthEast, responsible for managing such emergencies, has also refrained from commenting at this time.

This pipeline is critical, running from the Baltic Sea port of Rostock to the PCK refinery, which is a major supplier of fuel to the Berlin-Brandenburg area. The situation continues to be monitored closely as further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

