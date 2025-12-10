RSS Chief's Confidence in Hindu Resolve: Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram Issue

In a statement on Wednesday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed optimism about the resolution of the Thiruparankundram issue in Tamil Nadu. He emphasized that the matter could be settled locally by leveraging the strength of Hindus in the region.

Speaking at the '100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' event, Bhagwat responded to inquiries about whether the RSS should elevate the issue to the national level. He conveyed that any escalation would depend on the inputs from Hindu organizations operating in Tamil Nadu.

The controversy surrounds the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government's Supreme Court appeal against a Madras High Court ruling, which allowed lighting the 'Karthigai Deepam lamp' near a dargah. Bhagwat assured that the issue would resolve in favor of Hindus without needing external intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)