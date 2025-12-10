India's Astronautic Ambitions Take Flight with Shubhanshu Shukla
Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to the ISS, emphasises the country's burgeoning space ambitions. Post his 18-day Axiom-4 mission, he reflects on the peaceful allure of space, the bright future of India's space science, and the ambitious Gaganyaan initiative targeting moon landings by 2040.
Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has marked a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Returning on August 17, 2025, from an 18-day mission under the Axiom-4 project, Shukla addressed an event held by the Indian Centre for Space Physics, highlighting the nation's ambitious space endeavours.
During his interaction, Shukla shared insights into the serene and captivating space environment and discussed how his hands-on space experience contrasted with training. He described the mission as a 'stepping stone' towards achieving India's 'Vision Gaganyaan,' envisioning further ambitious projects such as India's space station and a future moon landing targeted for 2040.
Addressing students, Shukla underscored the promising employment opportunities burgeoning from India's expanding human spaceflight capabilities. Emphasizing the need for continued advancement in space technologies, he called on the youth to rise to the challenge, echoing that 'the sky is not the limit'.
