Left Menu

India's Astronautic Ambitions Take Flight with Shubhanshu Shukla

Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to the ISS, emphasises the country's burgeoning space ambitions. Post his 18-day Axiom-4 mission, he reflects on the peaceful allure of space, the bright future of India's space science, and the ambitious Gaganyaan initiative targeting moon landings by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:17 IST
India's Astronautic Ambitions Take Flight with Shubhanshu Shukla
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has marked a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). Returning on August 17, 2025, from an 18-day mission under the Axiom-4 project, Shukla addressed an event held by the Indian Centre for Space Physics, highlighting the nation's ambitious space endeavours.

During his interaction, Shukla shared insights into the serene and captivating space environment and discussed how his hands-on space experience contrasted with training. He described the mission as a 'stepping stone' towards achieving India's 'Vision Gaganyaan,' envisioning further ambitious projects such as India's space station and a future moon landing targeted for 2040.

Addressing students, Shukla underscored the promising employment opportunities burgeoning from India's expanding human spaceflight capabilities. Emphasizing the need for continued advancement in space technologies, he called on the youth to rise to the challenge, echoing that 'the sky is not the limit'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025