Odisha declares class 12 Science results, pass percentage dips

While 25,339 students have cleared the exam in the first division, 24,121 passed in the second division and 18,268 in the third division, the minister said. Total 137 students have secured marks above 90 per cent in the exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:00 IST
Results of the class 12 Odisha board exams for the Science stream were announced on Wednesday and 70.21 per cent of the total 97,373 candidates were declared successful. The pass percentage this time was lower than last year's 72 per cent, and School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash attributed it to strict measures taken such as installing CCTV cameras in examination halls.

However, there is a rise in the number of students passing in the first and second divisions, he said. While 25,339 students have cleared the exam in the first division, 24,121 passed in the second division and 18,268 in the third division, the minister said.

Total 137 students have secured marks above 90 per cent in the exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. The minister said, students can check their results on orissaresults.nic.in.

Total 68,374 students cleared the examinations. Of them, 38,301 were boys and 30,073 girls, he said. Twenty schools recorded 100 per cent success rate.

There were 15 schools from which no student could pass. I have asked the department's secretary to show cause these schools, Dash said. Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass rate of 86.51 per cent, Jharsuguda recorded the lowest at 40.71 per cent.

Total 28,999 candidates were declared unsuccessful. The examinations were held in March but were disrupted by the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Results of the Commerce stream will be announced by the third week of August and that of the Arts, and Vocational Education streams by the end of the month, Dash said.

